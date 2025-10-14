Author Marjean Allen-Dunn’s New Book, "Big G's Trucks and Heavy Equipment," is a Charming Tale That Uses Big Machines as an Allegory for God’s Plan for His Children
Recent release “Big G's Trucks and Heavy Equipment: God's Word Working in Your Life” from Page Publishing author Marjean Allen-Dunn is a captivating story that explores all sorts of heavy machinery and equipment, comparing the roles that they perform to the many promises God makes to those who follow his plan for them.
Kennewick, WA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marjean Allen-Dunn, a loving mother and grandmother who worked as a teacher in the Christian school system before retiring, has completed her new book, “Big G's Trucks and Heavy Equipment: God's Word Working in Your Life”: a riveting tale that explores the similarities between construction equipment and heavy machinery to the incredible plans that God has for his children.
Author Marjean Allen-Dunn was born, raised, and has lived in Washington state for most of her life. After working as a first-grade teacher, she gave birth to her first son, and took ten years off to be a devoted, full-time mom, during which time she had an additional two sons. Marjean spent five wonderful years homeschooling her three sons, where they enjoyed reading and learning together, studying the Bible, participating on local sports teams, taking piano lessons, and exploring on their two-acre riverfront country property. She eventually went back to teaching for about fifteen years and now enjoys being a grandmother.
“Who is God? Big G’s Trucks and Heavy Equipment yard is filled with mighty machines!” writes Marjean. “In this book, we learn how they work while also discovering who God created us to be when we choose to follow His plan for our lives. The story draws a powerful comparison between the roles of these machines and what God promises to do for us, if we trust in Him and seek His will.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marjean Allen-Dunn’s engaging tale was inspired by the author’s grandsons, who love construction trucks and other vehicles and big machines, presenting them in a colorful and imaginative way while also sharing the abundant, generous, unending love of Jesus Christ. Featuring colorful and original watercolor paintings to help bring Marjean’s story to life, “Big G’s Trucks and Heavy Equipment” is a delightful and uplifting way for children to explore the world of construction trucks while also learning about the good news of God and how he shapes and builds the lives of his children.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Big G's Trucks and Heavy Equipment: God's Word Working in Your Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
