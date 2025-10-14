Author Mark Hodges’s New Book, “Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother,” Explores Growing Up with a Brother with Cerebral Palsy

Recent release “Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother” from Page Publishing author Mark Hodges is a poignant, true account that follows the author as he reflects on his experiences growing up with a younger brother with cerebral palsy, recounting the struggles and life lessons gleaned from his youth that have shaped who he is to this day.