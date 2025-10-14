Author Mark Hodges’s New Book, “Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother,” Explores Growing Up with a Brother with Cerebral Palsy
Recent release “Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother” from Page Publishing author Mark Hodges is a poignant, true account that follows the author as he reflects on his experiences growing up with a younger brother with cerebral palsy, recounting the struggles and life lessons gleaned from his youth that have shaped who he is to this day.
Haddonfield, NJ, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mark Hodges, a former business executive as well as a loving father of forty-three years who has been blessed with two children and three grandchildren, has completed his new book, “Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother”: a poignant and compelling account that shares the author’s experiences in growing up with his brother Philip, who had cerebral palsy, and how growing up with his brother shaped his worldview.
“The countless lessons Philip’s life has taught me throughout my life have greatly influenced the person I am,” shares Hodges. “I share those lessons in this book, which I have been writing in my head for most of my adult life and which I hope will help families who have ‘Philips’ in their lives appreciate the great joys and important lessons that a disabled child or sibling can bring to their lives, as Philip did for mine and for my family’s. Our parents made Philip a gift, not a burden. It was the most important lesson that I, and my wonderful siblings, learned.”
The author continues, “I chose to write about my experiences growing up with Philip because of the important and powerful lessons his life has taught me, not to pretend or imply that his life was more than it was or is. The tragedy of his disability is not balanced by my betterment as a person. I wish with all my heart that he had been born healthy, but I take solace in knowing that my family, my parents and my siblings and I, made his devastating injury and subsequent life of profound disability as happy and free of suffering as it could be. That’s all we could have done.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Hodges’s enthralling tale is shared with the hope of comforting families struggling with the realities of a profoundly disabled child or sibling, helping them to find the joys amid the sorrows of caring for a disabled child.
Proceeds from “Lessons From Philip” will be donated to the Wendell Foster Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, Philip’s home for over forty years, and to United Cerebral Palsy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Lessons From Philip: The joys and sorrows of growing up with a disabled brother” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
www.pagepublishing.com
