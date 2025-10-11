AMPP to Host Free Webinar on Value of AMPP QP Program
Houston, TX, October 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, invites asset and facility owners, project managers, and decision-makers to attend a free, 60-minute webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 15, titled “Why QP is Valuable for Asset and Facility Owners.”
This educational session will explore how AMPP’s QP Program, a globally recognized accreditation for industrial coatings contractors and inspection companies, helps organizations prequalify contractors, reduce project risk, and improve confidence in their selection process.
Attendees will learn:
The benefits of QP accreditation for asset owners
How to include QP in the bid process
Where to find QP Accredited contractors
The origins and purpose of the QP Program
Featured AMPP Speakers:
Nicole Iorfido, Senior Manager, QP Accreditation Program
Michael Landers, Senior Technical Auditor
Silvia Palmieri, Certification Community Development Specialist
“AMPP’s QP accreditation gives asset owners peace of mind by ensuring the contractors they hire meet rigorous industry standards,” Iorfido said. “It’s more than a credential; it’s a safeguard for quality, safety, and performance that helps owners make confident, informed decisions.”
The AMPP QP Program is a vital resource for the industrial coatings industry, providing an added assurance that accredited contractors have demonstrated compliance with quality, safety, and performance requirements. For asset owners, this means stronger protection of infrastructure investments and improved project outcomes.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Time: 2:00 PM EDT
Duration: 60 minutes
Register: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5100708/AFCA2BD81E2555E33B0173B1D00ED46C?partnerref=Email
For anyone responsible for selecting industrial coatings contractors or inspection companies, this webcast offers practical guidance to enhance project success.
Learn more about the QP program at https://www.ampp.org/qp-program/qp-quick-links.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 37,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
