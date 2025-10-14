Author Laura Weiss’s New Book, "The Stripe," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Not be Defined by a Purple Stripe That Makes Her Different from Others

Recent release "The Stripe" from Page Publishing author Laura Weiss is a captivating story that centers around a young girl who is born with a purple stripe in her hair that marks her as being different. Despite the teasing she faces for being different, the young girl grows to accept herself and appreciate all her wonderful qualities that make her unique.