Author Laura Weiss’s New Book, "The Stripe," is a Charming Story of a Young Girl Who Learns to Not be Defined by a Purple Stripe That Makes Her Different from Others
Recent release "The Stripe" from Page Publishing author Laura Weiss is a captivating story that centers around a young girl who is born with a purple stripe in her hair that marks her as being different. Despite the teasing she faces for being different, the young girl grows to accept herself and appreciate all her wonderful qualities that make her unique.
Hudson, MA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Weiss, an elementary school teacher as well as a loving wife and mother to two amazing daughters, has completed her new book, "The Stripe": a heartfelt tale of a young girl who learns to accept a special purple stripe in her hair that makes her different.
“What happens when you are born with something that makes you a little bit different?” asks Weiss. “Do you embrace it or let it take over you? Through its lyrical rhymes, ‘The Stripe’ shows kids and adults everywhere that you can be who you are no matter what.”
Published by Page Publishing, Laura Weiss’s engaging tale of self-acceptance and understanding is partly inspired by the author’s two children with rare diseases, which are often symbolized as stripes on a zebra. With colorful artwork and a heartfelt message, Weiss’s tale is sure to resonate with readers of all ages whose life has been impacted by a rare disease, helping them to know they are not alone in their journey.
