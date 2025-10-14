Author Linda Crosby’s New Book, "The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines)," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Carried Her Through Life’s Trials

Recent release “The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines)” from Covenant Books, is author Linda Crosby’s powerful and compelling autobiographical account that reveals how the author has overcome her struggles and the challenges of rejection through her faith in the Lord, offering hope to those facing similar trials in their own lives.