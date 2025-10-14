Author Linda Crosby’s New Book, "The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines)," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Carried Her Through Life’s Trials
Recent release “The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines)” from Covenant Books, is author Linda Crosby’s powerful and compelling autobiographical account that reveals how the author has overcome her struggles and the challenges of rejection through her faith in the Lord, offering hope to those facing similar trials in their own lives.
Florence, SC, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda Crosby, a God-fearing wife, stepmother, sister, aunt, friend, and U.S. Army Veteran, has completed her new book, “The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines)”: a stirring memoir that details the author’s personal experience with rejection and how, through her faith, she found the perseverance needed to survive.
Author Linda Crosby is a published poet, and a lover of music, religious programs, classic black-and-white movies, and biographies of classic movie stars from the Old Hollywood era, as well as some of today’s movie stars. A proud country girl, she lives in the South with her devoted husband and caregiver, Roy, and their furbaby, Bella. She is also dubbed a “prayer warrior.”
In “The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines),” Linda Crosby speaks about rejection and dejection from three sources: her bloodline and when coming from a different bloodline—first husband and second husband. Linda’s memoir shows how she persevered through each experience with strength, courage, and determination. She offers words of wisdom to those experiencing challenges of similar nature. Linda also shares a bit about why suicide is not the answer, as well as coming to the knowledge that there is a better way out—God.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Crosby’s new book offers advice and wisdom to those facing similar challenges, reminding readers that through God there is always a path forward, no matter how hopeless or difficult life may appear to be.
Readers can purchase “The Day I Experienced (Bloodlines)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
