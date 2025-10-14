Author Diana Sarandos-Suttle’s New Book, "I Know I’m a Bird, But I Love to Dance," is an Enchanting Children’s Story with a Meaningful Message at Its Core
Recent release “I Know I’m a Bird, But I Love to Dance” from Covenant Books author Diana Sarandos-Suttle is a heartwarming story about overcoming obstacles, following one’s passion, encouraging others, and becoming a good member of society.
Pasadena, CA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diana Sarandos-Suttle, who lives in Pasadena, California, has completed her new book, “I Know I’m a Bird, But I Love to Dance”: a memorable children’s story that centers on Lila, a colorful personality with a contagious enthusiasm for dancing. She moves forward with her dream in spite of the naysayers who try to deter her. Her passion for dance leads her on a beautiful journey, where she quickly learns what curiosity, determination, and hard work can achieve. Not only does she fulfill her own dream, but she also invites new friends into her world, while awakening them to their own talents.
Author Diana Sarandos-Suttle has served as a docent at the Scott Gallery of American Art in San Marino, California, where she led tours for children from elementary to high school. Diana especially cherished working with young children, appreciating their uncensored and imaginative thinking. These experiences inspired her own creative endeavors, including her artwork.
After years of painting and working as a gallery art consultant, Diana’s passion shifted toward creative writing, especially children’s stories. Encouraged by an elementary school teacher friend, Diana read her stories to third-grade classes, finding the children receptive and insightful. Receiving handwritten thank-you notes and drawings from students confirmed her calling to inspire young minds, and she was deeply moved when some children shared that she motivated them to become writers.
Diana’s diverse experiences in art school, as a docent, and as an art consultant have culminated in her role as a storyteller for children. She strives to produce work with heartfelt messages. Her motto is "If I sometimes laugh or cry a little while creating, I know that I’m producing good work.”
Diana writes, “Lila didn’t let them get her down. As she took off in flight, she heard some music coming from a building and flew in to have a look. Lila sat on
the windowsill and saw a dance class in session. They were doing ballet. Lila was intrigued as she watched the students and the elegant instructor.”
She continues, “Each day, Lila would stop and watch the dance sessions. One day, it was ballet, the next was modern jazz, the next was contemporary, and so on. This went on for months. After each class, Lila would practice everything that she had learned.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Diana Sarandos-Suttle’s new book features vibrant illustrations by Leslie Kwan.
Readers can purchase “I Know I’m a Bird, But I Love to Dance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
