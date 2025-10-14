Author Gayle LK Lani’s New Book, "Godly Advice in Difficult Times," is a Collection of Advice and Life Lessons to Help Carry Readers Through Their Trials

Recent release “Godly Advice in Difficult Times” from Covenant Books author Gayle LK Lani is a poignant collection of poems, reflections, and Scriptural passages that offer words of encouragement, comfort, and advice to help readers as they face life’s struggles, guiding them along their path through the darkness and into the light.