Author Gayle LK Lani’s New Book, "Godly Advice in Difficult Times," is a Collection of Advice and Life Lessons to Help Carry Readers Through Their Trials
Recent release “Godly Advice in Difficult Times” from Covenant Books author Gayle LK Lani is a poignant collection of poems, reflections, and Scriptural passages that offer words of encouragement, comfort, and advice to help readers as they face life’s struggles, guiding them along their path through the darkness and into the light.
Kahului, HI, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gayle LK Lani, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Hawaii, has completed her new book, “Godly Advice in Difficult Times”: a stirring and uplifting series of advice drawn from the author’s own reflections and select Biblical passages to offer encouragement when faced with life’s trials.
Author Gayle LK Lani is sixty-six years of age, retired, and has lived in Maui for forty years. She is married with three children and thirteen grandchildren. She has a Master of Social Work Degree and has practiced social work on Maui for nearly twenty years.
“‘Godly Advice in Difficult Times’ is written to present advice on life’s hardships from God’s point of view,” shares Lani. “Life can cause much pain, so seek advice that comes from God, which can help you thrive and triumph in life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gayle LK Lani’s new book was partly inspired by the author’s desire to leave behind advice for her grandchildren, which spurred her to begin writing in her retirement. Deeply personal and candid, “Godly Advice in Difficult Times” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Godly Advice in Difficult Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Gayle LK Lani is sixty-six years of age, retired, and has lived in Maui for forty years. She is married with three children and thirteen grandchildren. She has a Master of Social Work Degree and has practiced social work on Maui for nearly twenty years.
“‘Godly Advice in Difficult Times’ is written to present advice on life’s hardships from God’s point of view,” shares Lani. “Life can cause much pain, so seek advice that comes from God, which can help you thrive and triumph in life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gayle LK Lani’s new book was partly inspired by the author’s desire to leave behind advice for her grandchildren, which spurred her to begin writing in her retirement. Deeply personal and candid, “Godly Advice in Difficult Times” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, remaining with them long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Godly Advice in Difficult Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories