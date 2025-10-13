Author AE Thomas’s New Book, "Rutted," is a Stirring Novel That Follows One Man’s Decision to Return to His Family or Succumb to His Deepest Desires Despite the Risks

"Recent release “Rutted” from Newman Springs Publishing author AE Thomas is a compelling tale that follows Cory Chase, a Chicagoan with a myriad of secrets who takes a job on a petroleum project in Texas. Away from his family, Cory becomes involved with a woman named Freda, but he soon realizes this tryst may be more than meets the eye as the pathway home grows darker with each new day."