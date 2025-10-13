Author AE Thomas’s New Book, "Rutted," is a Stirring Novel That Follows One Man’s Decision to Return to His Family or Succumb to His Deepest Desires Despite the Risks
"Recent release “Rutted” from Newman Springs Publishing author AE Thomas is a compelling tale that follows Cory Chase, a Chicagoan with a myriad of secrets who takes a job on a petroleum project in Texas. Away from his family, Cory becomes involved with a woman named Freda, but he soon realizes this tryst may be more than meets the eye as the pathway home grows darker with each new day."
New York, NY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AE Thomas, an author and songwriter who uses her gifts to express her personal relationship with God, has completed her new book, “Rutted”: a riveting story of a married man whose illicit affair while away for work results in disastrous effects that could destroy his life, both emotionally and physically.
“Cory Chase is an average guy in the greatest sense of the word,” writes Thomas. “Howbeit, he is a player of sorts, but who isn’t these days? A married man, he has his share of shortcomings, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. Women like him, and he likes women. In his mind, it’s really nothing more than that.
“With the intention of taking better care of his family and increasing his bottom line, Cory accepts a contract job on an oil and gas project in Daviston, Texas. His new gig takes him far away from his wife and children in Chicago. Then, on his first day of orientation, he meets Trouble and takes her by the hand.
“Freda Batiste intrigues him the moment he lays eyes on her. A seasoned project whore, she proceeds to take Cory on a passionate roller-coaster ride through her world. During their impetuous journey, his physical health begins to slowly deteriorate. Initially, his heart sternly rejects any notion that the loathsome developments taking place in his body may be linked to his new amour. But as his illness progresses, he begins to question the origins of their relationship.
“Will Cory find his way back home? Or will he allow Freda and the allure of project life to take him down a road from which there is no return?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, AE Thomas’s poignant novel examines forbidden love through the eyes of the beholder, while reminding readers of another set of eyes that never sleeps, unceasingly beholding both the good and the evil within everyone.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Rutted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
