Author Donald Darsch’s New Book, "Rhymes for Young Readers," is a Collection of Poems Designed to Inspire Young Readers to Open Themselves Up to the Lord

Recent release “Rhymes for Young Readers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald Darsch is a stirring and heartfelt series of reflections and poems inspired by the author’s childhood, his dog Buddy, and his lifetime of faith in the Lord. With each poem, Darsch aims to connect with young readers and inspire them to live a life of fulfillment through God.