Author Donald Darsch’s New Book, "Rhymes for Young Readers," is a Collection of Poems Designed to Inspire Young Readers to Open Themselves Up to the Lord
Recent release “Rhymes for Young Readers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald Darsch is a stirring and heartfelt series of reflections and poems inspired by the author’s childhood, his dog Buddy, and his lifetime of faith in the Lord. With each poem, Darsch aims to connect with young readers and inspire them to live a life of fulfillment through God.
Sarasota, FL, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donald Darsch, a veteran of the US Army who currently lives in Sarasota, Florida, with his wife, Dolores, with whom he shares a blended family, has completed his new book, “Rhymes for Young Readers”: a captivating assortment of poems and stories from the author’s childhood designed to help young readers discover the joys of living a faith-based life.
Author Donald Darsch was drafted into the Army out of high school during World War II and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Eastern Nazarene College and Boston University through the GI Bill. He taught high school chemistry and biology in Chatham, New Jersey, and has always been deeply involved in the Church of the Nazarene and other religious organizations—as a missionary, and a Sunday-school teacher—and also with the Gideons and Camp Taconic (New York). He was published in the Herald of Holiness, a Church of the Nazarene magazine.
“There is no difference in God’s ability to be a heavenly Father to us, whether we are seven years old or seventy,” shares Darsch. “The sooner we become his children, with an awareness that he can direct all our paths, the sooner we will live personally satisfying lives and glorify him.
“To that end, this little book was written.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donald Darsch’s riveting series contains fond memories of the author’s childhood growing up in Baltimore in the 1920s, combining his love of family, his dog Buddy, and his relationship with the heavenly Father into a pleasing and uplifting collection that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Rhymes for Young Readers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
