Author Larry Caffery’s New Book, "Years of Grace, Life of Mercy," Explores How the Author Found His Way to God Despite a Life of Personal Setbacks and Challenges
Recent release “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy: The Story of an Angry Man Who Finds Happiness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Larry Caffery is a stirring and thought-provoking account that follows the author’s journey to find God after years of remaining angry with Him for the struggles in his life.
Omaha, NE, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Larry Caffery, a loving father of four who resides in Omaha, Nebraska, has completed his new book, “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy: The Story of an Angry Man Who Finds Happiness”: a stirring and uplifting account of how the author’s life of hardship and trials forever changed after he opened himself up to God, embracing the change that came with this divine reckoning.
In “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy,” author Larry Caffery invites readers to follow along on his path to God. In the beginning, Caffrey had problems with anger that dictated daily situations in his life. He was reckless and many times lived life on the edge. As a result, his family fell apart. Larry also became angry at God because of the many trials and tribulations in his life, including the death of his twelve-year-old son and several suicide attempts.
Even though he was at the worst point in his life, Caffery was still able to see the light of God’s grace shine. With the help of his Savior, he pulled himself up by the bootstraps. He has given his life to Christ and since then has been spending his time celebrating the years of grace and the life of mercy.
“I became a Christian many years ago, but I really had not attained much spiritual growth,” writes Caffrey. “At some point, I realized that my life was a mess, and I began to take Christianity more seriously. It was when I began to look to the Bible for answers that my life began to change. I had tried other solutions, but none of them worked. In fact, one of the so-called solutions made my life much worse, even to the point of attempted suicide. This is my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Larry Caffery’s engaging account is a tribute to the incredible healing that can be found in accepting God’s presence in one’s life, no matter how angry one may have become with Him over the struggles they have faced. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy” is a powerful story of redemption that is sure to resonate with readers, encouraging them to never give up on God just as He would never give up on them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy: The Story of an Angry Man Who Finds Happiness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy,” author Larry Caffery invites readers to follow along on his path to God. In the beginning, Caffrey had problems with anger that dictated daily situations in his life. He was reckless and many times lived life on the edge. As a result, his family fell apart. Larry also became angry at God because of the many trials and tribulations in his life, including the death of his twelve-year-old son and several suicide attempts.
Even though he was at the worst point in his life, Caffery was still able to see the light of God’s grace shine. With the help of his Savior, he pulled himself up by the bootstraps. He has given his life to Christ and since then has been spending his time celebrating the years of grace and the life of mercy.
“I became a Christian many years ago, but I really had not attained much spiritual growth,” writes Caffrey. “At some point, I realized that my life was a mess, and I began to take Christianity more seriously. It was when I began to look to the Bible for answers that my life began to change. I had tried other solutions, but none of them worked. In fact, one of the so-called solutions made my life much worse, even to the point of attempted suicide. This is my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Larry Caffery’s engaging account is a tribute to the incredible healing that can be found in accepting God’s presence in one’s life, no matter how angry one may have become with Him over the struggles they have faced. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy” is a powerful story of redemption that is sure to resonate with readers, encouraging them to never give up on God just as He would never give up on them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy: The Story of an Angry Man Who Finds Happiness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories