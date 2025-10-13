Author Larry Caffery’s New Book, "Years of Grace, Life of Mercy," Explores How the Author Found His Way to God Despite a Life of Personal Setbacks and Challenges

Recent release “Years of Grace, Life of Mercy: The Story of an Angry Man Who Finds Happiness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Larry Caffery is a stirring and thought-provoking account that follows the author’s journey to find God after years of remaining angry with Him for the struggles in his life.