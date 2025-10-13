SEO Leads Introduces AI Leads to Help Businesses Reduce Bounce Rates by 22% and Improve Search Visibility

SEO Leads, a leading digital marketing solutions provider, has unveiled AI Leads, a data-driven SEO strategy designed to improve online relevance and visibility across both traditional and AI-powered search platforms. Backed by predictive analytics, the new approach helps businesses align content with real user intent—reducing bounce rates by up to 22% according to Search Engine Land (2023).