Pastor Stephen M. Brown’s New Book, “The Death Of True Christianity In America,” is a Clarion Call for a National Reckoning to Restore America’s Christian Foundations
Rice Lake, WI, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pastor Stephen M. Brown, a servant of the Lord and a pastor who was called by God to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as a boy, has completed his most recent book, “The Death Of True Christianity In America”: a powerful and thought-provoking deep dive into the rampant corruption within contemporary churches, highlighting the desperate need for Christians in America to return to the true teachings of Jesus Christ.
In “The Death of True Christianity In America,” Pastor Brown uncovers the alarming departure of the American church from biblical teachings, which he argues has led to the widespread practice of a “counterfeit Christianity” in the nation. Beyond the church, Pastor Brown argues that the erosion of true Christianity has also seeped into America’s public institutions, warning that God’s judgment is already upon the nation and will continue if the United States does not go through both a personal and political Christian reckoning.
“It is God’s will that America be a Christian Republic again and that the majority of Americans practice true Christianity,” writes Pastor Brown. He continues, “We who are Christian must demand that Christianity and the Bible be taught again in our schools, governments, courts, military, etc., as it was at the beginning. The education of Americans and its children in the Bible and Christianity is absolutely essential if America is going to become a Christian Republic again. As Americans catch the vision ‘Make America Christian Again,’ a great movement can arise to make it happen. Only then will we destroy communism and false Christianity in America and restore equal justice and liberty throughout the land. Only then can we stop the judgment of God upon us and, instead, bring his mighty blessing upon us again. Only then will we be able to say again in truth that America is ‘one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all’.”
Published by Fulton Books, Pastor Stephen M. Brown’s book offers an urgent and passionate plea for Christians to examine their faith, reject the counterfeit Christianity that has overtaken modern society, and boldly stand for the true gospel of Jesus Christ. “The Death of True Christianity In America” is a powerful call to all who are concerned about the spiritual decline of America and are ready to take action in restoring the nation’s Christian heritage.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Death Of True Christianity In America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
