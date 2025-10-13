Spooky Fun for Kids, New Book, "A is for Amulet," Brings a Delightful Twist to the Alphabet
Mountlake Terrace, WA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Francesca Currie has completed her most recent book, “A is for Amulet”: a captivating tale that invites readers on a spooky and fun journey through the alphabet. From A to Z everyone’s favorite monsters and supernatural chills are present to delight readers of all ages.
“Who says spooky is just for Halloween?” writes Currie. “This book brings us on a dark but fluffy journey through the alphabet. You and your children will love dancing with the skeletons after dark, performing rituals before bed, and playing peekaboo with the adorable characters bringing you each letter.”
Published by Fulton Books, Francesca Currie’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page with its rhythmic language and vibrant artwork that explores all sorts of fun frights. Engaging and imaginative, “A is for Amulet” promises to be a charming tool to help teach about the alphabet, all while sparking curiosity about spooky, yet playful, characters and oddities.
Readers who wish to experience this bewitching work can purchase “A is for Amulet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Who says spooky is just for Halloween?” writes Currie. “This book brings us on a dark but fluffy journey through the alphabet. You and your children will love dancing with the skeletons after dark, performing rituals before bed, and playing peekaboo with the adorable characters bringing you each letter.”
Published by Fulton Books, Francesca Currie’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page with its rhythmic language and vibrant artwork that explores all sorts of fun frights. Engaging and imaginative, “A is for Amulet” promises to be a charming tool to help teach about the alphabet, all while sparking curiosity about spooky, yet playful, characters and oddities.
Readers who wish to experience this bewitching work can purchase “A is for Amulet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories