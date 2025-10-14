Linda Dixon’s New Book, "She Changed My Life," is a Powerful Novel That Follows Two Women Who Must Learn to Navigate Living Their Lives Openly and Freely
Sacramento, CA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda Dixon, a retired educator who lives with her two Shelties, Ruffie and Maisie, in Sacramento, California, has completed her most recent book, “She Changed My Life”: a poignant and compelling story of two women who, after becoming fast friends, soon begin to experience lasting change that the other is able to inspire.
After graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in zoology, author Linda Dixon taught full-time biology for forty years at both the high school and community college levels. She was celebrated for establishing the first laboratory molecular biology program for high school students in California and received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching from George H. W. Bush.
“During a high-stakes interview, Ann and Maisie forge the beginnings of a lasting friendship,” writes Dixon. “Their generational differences provide a glimpse into the questionable assumptions each makes about herself and others. Ann knows everything about being a closeted gay woman. Maisie is conflicted about her future as a Mormon wife and mother.
“Working with Ann and becoming friends with her partner presents a mirror for Maisie to examine her own sexual expectations, religious upbringing, and established beliefs about marriage and motherhood. Awakening to her need for change, she comes to realize that she is sexually attracted to Ann and then to a coworker, Liz. She experiments with homosexuality and finds a home there.
“In the spirit of new beginnings, she dabbles in a political career and discovers that she is a natural. Ann is startled by Maisie’s speed in making changes, especially since she secretly wants to do so herself. As Maisie moves upward in politics, she asks Ann to be her primary advisor but only if Ann will come out of the closet.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Dixon’s book will transport readers as they follow along on these two women’s journeys to resolve their questions and concerns about living their lives openly. Expertly paced and character-driven, “She Changed My Life” is an unforgettable novel of transitions, transformations, and pivotal experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “She Changed My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
