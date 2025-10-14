PulteGroup’s Georgia Division Breaks Ground on Del Webb Southern Oaks, Metro Atlanta’s Newest Active-Adult Community
National Homebuilder Expands Del Webb’s Presence in Georgia with Over 950 Homes Planned for Resort-Style Community in Newnan’s Coweta County
Atlanta, GA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Del Webb, the premier builder of active adult communities and a national brand of PulteGroup, has broken ground on Del Webb Southern Oaks, marking the ongoing expansion of the company's active-adult footprint in Metro Atlanta. This newest development, which will bring the iconic Del Webb lifestyle to Coweta County for the first time, joins Del Webb Lake Oconee and Del Webb Chateau Elan in meeting the needs of Metro Atlanta active adult buyers.
Located just southwest of Atlanta in Newnan, Del Webb Southern Oaks will feature over 950 residences across over 450 acres. Anchored by an 11-acre recreational lake, the community seamlessly blends modern comfort with lakeside serenity, celebrating Georgia's natural landscape. Southern Oaks is designed to meet the needs of Atlanta’s rapidly expanding 55+ demographic with resort-style amenities and active adult living.
"Del Webb Southern Oaks represents an exciting milestone for our Georgia Division, bringing our proven active-adult lifestyle offering to Coweta County," said Chad Plunkett, PulteGroup’s Georgia Division President. "Metro Atlanta's continued growth, combined with Georgia's strong appeal to retirees, creates an ideal opportunity for Del Webb to serve this market with our resort-style amenities and engaging community lifestyle."
The groundbreaking ceremony, which was held on October 3, marks the initial phase of construction, with home sales and a grand opening anticipated in 2026. The community will offer the company’s innovative GenYou single-story floor plans in three different series, all tailored to today's active-adult homebuyers who prioritize wellness, health, and social connection.
Central to the Del Webb Southern Oaks experience will be a state-of-the-art amenity center overlooking the community's signature 11-acre lake. The expansive clubhouse will feature food and beverage, a full-time lifestyle director, indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball courts, tennis courts, bocce ball courts, an amphitheater, community gardens, and a dock and kayak launch on the private lake. Two miles of walking trails will wind around the lake and through the natural landscape, offering residents abundant opportunities to enjoy the scenic Georgia setting.
All homeowners will enjoy low-maintenance living, with professional lawn care included in their HOA benefits.
Southern Oaks is located in Newnan, which offers small-town charm with easy access to Metro Atlanta. Downtown Newnan's shops, restaurants, and events are within five miles of the community, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is easily accessible for travel.
To learn more about Del Webb Southern Oaks and be among the first to know when the initial home sites are released next year, interested active adult homebuyers are invited to join the interest list at: https://www.delwebb.com/homes/georgia/atlanta/newnan/del-webb-southern-oaks-211640.
