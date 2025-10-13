Joel D. Heiser’s Newly Released "Deep Dive" is a Practical and Spiritually Enriching Guide for Deepening One’s Faith Through Intentional Daily and Weekly Practices
“Deep Dive: A 56-Day Devotional with a Weekly Sacred Rhythm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joel D. Heiser is a thoughtful devotional that combines daily scripture reading with weekly spiritual disciplines, helping readers cultivate a closer, more consistent relationship with God.
Nine Mile Falls, WA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Deep Dive: A 56-Day Devotional with a Weekly Sacred Rhythm”: a transformative devotional designed to guide readers into deeper intimacy with God through structured daily and weekly spiritual practices. “Deep Dive: A 56-Day Devotional with a Weekly Sacred Rhythm” is the creation of published author, Joel D. Heiser, a youth pastor in Nine Mile Falls, Washington, where he serves as the youth pastor and as a coleader overseeing their missions department. He also assists as an area leader for the Northwest Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God. Joel is married with three children. Although he did not have personal aspirations for vocational ministry, he has now been in the field for over a decade, now holding a master’s degree in ministry. His greatest desire is to live each day openhanded allowing God to lead each day and to see the next generation come to a vibrant faith in God.
Heiser shares, “This devotional is meant to help you take a step deeper in your faith. With the combination of a weekly sacred rhythm (or spiritual discipline) and daily scripture reading, my prayer is that you would find a refreshed closeness with the Lord! Prayer, silence and solitude, worship, Sabbath, self-examination, and gratitude will be the emphasis of this devotional. My prayer is that you would find a new depth of connection with the Lord in this pursuit as you make time for Him in these areas week to week. God bless.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joel D. Heiser’s new book is a practical and inspiring tool for readers seeking to strengthen their spiritual walk and establish consistent, meaningful routines in their relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase “Deep Dive: A 56-Day Devotional with a Weekly Sacred Rhythm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Deep Dive: A 56-Day Devotional with a Weekly Sacred Rhythm”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories