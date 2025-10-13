Joel D. Heiser’s Newly Released "Deep Dive" is a Practical and Spiritually Enriching Guide for Deepening One’s Faith Through Intentional Daily and Weekly Practices

“Deep Dive: A 56-Day Devotional with a Weekly Sacred Rhythm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joel D. Heiser is a thoughtful devotional that combines daily scripture reading with weekly spiritual disciplines, helping readers cultivate a closer, more consistent relationship with God.