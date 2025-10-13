Whitney Adams Potter’s Newly Released "Layla Went To Heaven" is a Touching Children’s Book That Encourages Faith-Filled Family Conversations
“Layla Went To Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Whitney Adams Potter is a heartfelt story that helps children explore questions about heaven and Jesus, offering parents a meaningful way to nurture spiritual discussions at home.
Oak Park, CA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Layla Went To Heaven”: a tender and engaging resource for guiding children through questions of faith and eternity. “Layla Went To Heaven” is the creation of published author, Whitney Adams Potter, a native of Adams, Oregon, who grew up on her family’s farm surrounded by animals that instilled in her a strong work ethic and deep love for nature. She attended Boise State University, where she met her husband, and they now live in Southern California with their three children. Inspired by her upbringing and faith, Whitney pursued her lifelong dream of writing, giving God the glory for the opportunity to share her first book with children everywhere.
Potter shares, “This book takes you alongside questions from my children that will help guide biblical conversations with you and your little ones. Watch your child’s imagination come to life about what heaven and Jesus look like through their own eyes.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Whitney Adams Potter’s new book offers families an uplifting tool to deepen faith, strengthen understanding, and inspire young readers with hope in God’s promises.
Consumers can purchase “Layla Went To Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Layla Went To Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
