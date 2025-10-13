Nancy Harris’s Newly Released "Shelly Meets King Crabby" is an Exciting and Adventurous Children’s Tale Full of Friendship, Courage, and Undersea Fun

“Shelly Meets King Crabby” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Harris is a thrilling continuation of The Adventures of Shelly the Snail, where young readers join Shelly and her friends as they face new challenges, make allies, and protect their coral reef home from danger.