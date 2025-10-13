Nancy Harris’s Newly Released "Shelly Meets King Crabby" is an Exciting and Adventurous Children’s Tale Full of Friendship, Courage, and Undersea Fun
“Shelly Meets King Crabby” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Harris is a thrilling continuation of The Adventures of Shelly the Snail, where young readers join Shelly and her friends as they face new challenges, make allies, and protect their coral reef home from danger.
Cocoa, FL, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Shelly Meets King Crabby”: a lively and imaginative story that encourages courage, teamwork, and friendship under the sea. “Shelly Meets King Crabby” is the creation of published author, Nancy Harris.
Harris shares, “Join Shelly the Snail on another action-packed story! After surviving the hurricane in part 1 of The Adventures of Shelly the Snail, Shelly is once again faced with dealing with the evil octopus, who wants revenge after losing the battle to eat her friend, the great big clam. Meet Shelly’s new friends, the Fiddler Crabs, who come to the aid of Shelly and the mermaid to protect their village against the evil octopus. The village of the coral reefs will be waiting for him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Harris’s new book is a fun, engaging, and educational read for children, blending adventurous storytelling with lessons about bravery, cooperation, and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Shelly Meets King Crabby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shelly Meets King Crabby”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Harris shares, “Join Shelly the Snail on another action-packed story! After surviving the hurricane in part 1 of The Adventures of Shelly the Snail, Shelly is once again faced with dealing with the evil octopus, who wants revenge after losing the battle to eat her friend, the great big clam. Meet Shelly’s new friends, the Fiddler Crabs, who come to the aid of Shelly and the mermaid to protect their village against the evil octopus. The village of the coral reefs will be waiting for him!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Harris’s new book is a fun, engaging, and educational read for children, blending adventurous storytelling with lessons about bravery, cooperation, and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Shelly Meets King Crabby” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shelly Meets King Crabby”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories