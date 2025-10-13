Pastor Parthenia A. Stegall’s Newly Released "How I Made It Through" is a Moving Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and God’s Sustaining Power
“How I Made It Through” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Parthenia A. Stegall is a heartfelt autobiography that shares her journey of triumph over life’s challenges through faith, obedience, and trust in God’s plan.
Tinley Park, IL, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How I Made It Through”: an inspiring reflection on the life of a woman who has devoted herself to God’s service and walked faithfully through trials and triumphs. “How I Made It Through” is the creation of published author, Pastor Parthenia A. Stegall, who leads Faith, Fellowship, and Love Church in Phoenix, Illinois, and has dedicated her life to serving God and others. A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, she shared forty-eight years of marriage with her late husband and together adopted a daughter from Haiti, raising her in love. Pastor Stegall has inspired many through her faithful walk and global ministry work, serving as a missionary in countries including London, China, Japan, Korea, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Ghana, Greece, and Haiti. Her ministry continues with a vision to teach others how to do missions, learn foreign languages, and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide.
Pastor Stegall shares, “We all have a path that we must walk in life that leads to an expected end. In this walk of life when we overcome situations, we are expected to share our testimony so that others may know how we overcame them. In doing so, it encourages others to keep going. Revelation 12:11 says, “They triumphed over him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.”
How I Made It Through is a heartwarming and inspirational true living testimony from Pastor Parthenia Stegall that the Lord placed on her to share with the world. Her testimony details various points of her life, both highs and lows, and how God allowed her to overcome and become a beacon for others. It is the amazing story of how at a young age, she recognized the calling in her life and answered. In doing so, she learned to put God first in her life and recognized that it was Him who allowed her to overcome every obstacle that came her way.
This uplifting autobiography will encourage readers in their everyday struggles dealing with life as a young person, a sister, a wife, a mother, and most importantly a woman of God. We are instructed in Proverbs 3:5–6 to “trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct thy paths.” It will inspire readers to trust in and always put God first. We invite you to enjoy and learn from her testimony as she shares with us the missionary work God called her to do throughout her life and prays it stimulates and encourages you to fulfill your mission.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Parthenia A. Stegall’s new book is a deeply moving work that offers encouragement, wisdom, and inspiration to anyone seeking strength in their walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “How I Made It Through” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How I Made It Through”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
