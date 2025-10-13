Robert P. Olson, Thm, Phd’s Newly Released "Why Dogs go to Heaven" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and God’s Kingdom Through the Lives of Dogs
“Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert P. Olson, ThM, PhD is a heartwarming and insightful book that blends Scripture, life lessons, and the joys of dog companionship to reveal God’s grace, purpose, and kingdom principles.
Cullman, AL, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom”: a meaningful and uplifting reflection on God’s kingdom and the spiritual lessons revealed through the lives of dogs. “Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom” is the creation of published author, Robert P. Olson, ThM, PhD, a Bible teacher, pastoral counselor, lecturer, and conference speaker with over thirty years of ministry experience, alongside a successful career in aviation and aerospace. In the past decade, he has focused on dog breeding at Kingdom Doodles, sharing lessons from his experiences with puppies. Known as the Hebrew Farmer, Olson combines insights from Scripture with everyday life, offering inspiring and relatable stories about faith, God’s grace, and the values learned through caring for his dogs, all delivered with the warmth of a trusted friend.
Olson shares, “Do dogs really go to heaven? Why not? After all, dogs are mentioned at least forty times in the Bible. Cats? Zero. If dogs were not important, why would Job tell us that if we want to know who God is, we are to ask the beasts, the fowl, the trees, and the earth itself, and they will tell us their lives are in the hands of their Creator? Since the creation of humanity, God’s invisible qualities—His eternal power and divine nature—are clearly seen, being understood from what has been made. This undeniable truth speaks to us from creation itself.
The apostle John shares his vision of the new heaven and new earth in the book of Revelation, where the city gates were made of pearls and the street of pure gold. Can you imagine your dog sitting at the gate, welcoming all who enter, or lying next to the jasper wall of the city? In this incredible book, author Robert Olson shares countless examples of how we can get to know God through his stories and experiences with the crew, their puppies, and discover God’s kingdom for our lives.
As you discover God and His kingdom, you will learn what it is to have a servant’s heart, hope that does not disappoint, unconditional love, and much more. You will come to know about God, his Son, the Holy Spirit, and God’s original purpose to bring His invisible heavenly kingdom to the visible earth, the supernatural to the natural, through the remarkable lives of his dogs.
Rob and his wife, Rebecca, are small in-home breeders of Goldendoodles and Bernedoodles in Cullman, Alabama. During Rebecca’s years as a travel BSN-RN, she had the opportunity to meet her first Goldendoodle. It was love at first sight. She adopted Olive Rose and had her trained to be a therapy dog to visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They realized Goldendoodles love to be with their family and crave to be around people. They have a wonderful temperament and a calm, gentle demeanor.
They have devoted their lives to serving others through kingdom principles and strive daily to seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, giving Jesus all the glory and praise in all they do. They chose to become small in-home breeders of Goldendoodles and Bernedoodles after realizing what a ministry it would be to breed the highest quality of healthy, intelligent puppies to become new family members, providing companionship, therapy, and/or service dogs for special-needs individuals. You can find Rob and Rebecca on FB at Kingdom Doodles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert P. Olson, ThM, PhD’s new book offers readers an engaging and faith-centered perspective on God’s creation and the lessons dogs teach about His love and kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Olson shares, “Do dogs really go to heaven? Why not? After all, dogs are mentioned at least forty times in the Bible. Cats? Zero. If dogs were not important, why would Job tell us that if we want to know who God is, we are to ask the beasts, the fowl, the trees, and the earth itself, and they will tell us their lives are in the hands of their Creator? Since the creation of humanity, God’s invisible qualities—His eternal power and divine nature—are clearly seen, being understood from what has been made. This undeniable truth speaks to us from creation itself.
The apostle John shares his vision of the new heaven and new earth in the book of Revelation, where the city gates were made of pearls and the street of pure gold. Can you imagine your dog sitting at the gate, welcoming all who enter, or lying next to the jasper wall of the city? In this incredible book, author Robert Olson shares countless examples of how we can get to know God through his stories and experiences with the crew, their puppies, and discover God’s kingdom for our lives.
As you discover God and His kingdom, you will learn what it is to have a servant’s heart, hope that does not disappoint, unconditional love, and much more. You will come to know about God, his Son, the Holy Spirit, and God’s original purpose to bring His invisible heavenly kingdom to the visible earth, the supernatural to the natural, through the remarkable lives of his dogs.
Rob and his wife, Rebecca, are small in-home breeders of Goldendoodles and Bernedoodles in Cullman, Alabama. During Rebecca’s years as a travel BSN-RN, she had the opportunity to meet her first Goldendoodle. It was love at first sight. She adopted Olive Rose and had her trained to be a therapy dog to visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities. They realized Goldendoodles love to be with their family and crave to be around people. They have a wonderful temperament and a calm, gentle demeanor.
They have devoted their lives to serving others through kingdom principles and strive daily to seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, giving Jesus all the glory and praise in all they do. They chose to become small in-home breeders of Goldendoodles and Bernedoodles after realizing what a ministry it would be to breed the highest quality of healthy, intelligent puppies to become new family members, providing companionship, therapy, and/or service dogs for special-needs individuals. You can find Rob and Rebecca on FB at Kingdom Doodles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert P. Olson, ThM, PhD’s new book offers readers an engaging and faith-centered perspective on God’s creation and the lessons dogs teach about His love and kingdom.
Consumers can purchase “Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories