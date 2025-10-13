Robert P. Olson, Thm, Phd’s Newly Released "Why Dogs go to Heaven" is an Inspiring Exploration of Faith and God’s Kingdom Through the Lives of Dogs

“Why Dogs go to Heaven: What they Teach us about God and His Kingdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert P. Olson, ThM, PhD is a heartwarming and insightful book that blends Scripture, life lessons, and the joys of dog companionship to reveal God’s grace, purpose, and kingdom principles.