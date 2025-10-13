R. B. Partner’s Newly Released "Born in Exile So God’s Hands Can Mold Me" is a Thoughtful Exploration of Spiritual Growth and God’s Transformative Power
“Born In Exile So God’s Hands Can Mold Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. B. Partner is a deeply personal reflection that encourages readers to trust God’s shaping hand throughout life’s trials and seasons.
New York, NY, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Born In Exile So God’s Hands Can Mold Me”: a compelling account of faith, struggle, and divine renewal. “Born In Exile So God’s Hands Can Mold Me” is the creation of published author, R. B. Partner.
Partner shares, “Soul distress is a real part of my existence, and God’s hands have been the only ones working on me from the beginning. The beginning is the birth of a body, soul, and spirit. With time, the understanding of the soul’s state of exile grew to include knowing that God’s hands are at work.
Embracing the knowledge and reflection of God’s hands working to align my body, soul, and spirit to the Holy Spirit, I work with my heart and mind so that my body, soul, and spirit can rely on the Holy Spirit in the effort to navigate life and existence.
God’s hands can be seen through the reflection of the life cycle: molding a vessel, filling the vessel, and flowing through the vessel.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. B. Partner’s new book offers readers a moving invitation to recognize God’s presence in their own journeys and to embrace His guidance in every stage of life.
Consumers can purchase "Born In Exile So God's Hands Can Mold Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Born In Exile So God's Hands Can Mold Me", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
