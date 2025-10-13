Vicki Barrows’s Newly Released "Bea Bopp and the Dew Wopps" is an Imaginative Story That Encourages Self-Discovery, Creativity, and the Use of God-Given Gifts

“Bea Bopp and the Dew Wopps” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicki Barrows is a charming tale that follows a young honey bee learning her unique talents and finding her place in God’s creation, inspiring children and parents alike to explore their own gifts and potential.