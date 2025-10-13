Rebecca Pendell Garza’s Newly Released “It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Love and Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through God’s Guidance
“It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Pendell Garza is a compelling story of a cross-cultural marriage that faced trials, separation, and reconciliation, demonstrating how faith in Christ can transform lives and relationships.
San Antonio, TX, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish”, an inspiring memoir of perseverance, love, and faith that illustrates the power of God’s grace in personal and marital challenges, is the creation of published author, Rebecca Pendell Garza.
Garza shares, “I was seven years old when Carlos was born. He grew up in Texas, and I grew up in Michigan. I was middle-class white; he was very poor Hispanic—two different worlds, language, culture, family dynamics, and upbringing.
Why and how did God bring us together? That is the story I am about to tell. Nothing in his past prepared him for me. And nothing in my past prepared me for him.
Like all marriages, we had our good times and bad times, which brought us to the thrills of love and understanding, through the pain of separation and the precipice of divorce, to the joy and mutual respect of two who became one in Christ, because of Christ and only because of Christ.
I am not revealing these things for any reason but to show how God can take the pain and cruelty of the world around us and lead us by His grace and mercy to know His love and rise above the combat zone within us and to lead us to His forgiveness and peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Pendell Garza’s new book is a testament to the transformative power of faith, forgiveness, and God’s guidance in building lasting love and resilience.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
