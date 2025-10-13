Rebecca Pendell Garza’s Newly Released “It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish” is a Heartfelt Memoir of Love and Overcoming Life’s Challenges Through God’s Guidance

“It’s Not How You Start But How You Finish” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Pendell Garza is a compelling story of a cross-cultural marriage that faced trials, separation, and reconciliation, demonstrating how faith in Christ can transform lives and relationships.