Terrell Annette’s Newly Released "The Adventures of Hanna and Her Little Sister" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Teaches the Importance of Obedience
“The Adventures of Hanna and Her Little Sister: Obey Your Parents” from Christian Faith Publishing author Terrell Annette is an engaging story for young readers that highlights biblical principles of obedience and the valuable lessons children can learn through choices and consequences.
New York, NY, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of Hanna and Her Little Sister: Obey Your Parents”: a delightful narrative that blends biblical teaching with relatable childhood experiences. “The Adventures of Hanna and Her Little Sister: Obey Your Parents” is the creation of published author, Terrell Annette, who holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in information technology. While advancing in her studies, she felt God’s call to redirect her path toward writing for Him. A devoted and prayerful woman, she lives out her faith by encouraging others, offering support, and giving God all the glory for the blessings in her life. Guided by James 5:16, she believes in the power of prayer and strives to help others grow into the potential God has given them.
Terrell Annette shares, “Hanna and her sister learn about being obedient to their mother. After learning about what the Bible says about being obedient, Hanna disobeys. This takes Hanna on an adventure full of consequences. Join Hanna as she learns that it is best to obey.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Terrell Annette’s new book offers parents and children an engaging story filled with faith-based guidance, encouraging conversations about obedience, responsibility, and God’s loving instruction.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of Hanna and Her Little Sister: Obey Your Parents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of Hanna and Her Little Sister: Obey Your Parents”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
