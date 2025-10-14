Author Wayne Karbowski’s Newly Released "Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris" Follows a Young Boy’s Day Exploring Paris with His Parents and His Cat

“Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Karbowski is a riveting tale that centers around Atticus, a young and curious boy who travels to Paris with his parents and his cat, Sam. Together, they all explore what the special city has to offer, enjoying all the incredible sights and local delicacies.