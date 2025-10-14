Author Wayne Karbowski’s Newly Released "Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris" Follows a Young Boy’s Day Exploring Paris with His Parents and His Cat
“Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wayne Karbowski is a riveting tale that centers around Atticus, a young and curious boy who travels to Paris with his parents and his cat, Sam. Together, they all explore what the special city has to offer, enjoying all the incredible sights and local delicacies.
Colorado Springs, CO, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris”: a charming story of a young boy’s incredible day spent exploring Paris with his parents and his cat, Sam. “Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris” is the creation of published author Wayne Karbowski, a loving father who holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology and applied research from Capella University.
“Join Atticus and his fluffy cat Sam as they go on a grand adventure around Paris with his parents!” writes Karbowski. “Experience the wonder and excitement with Atticus as he visits sites like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum, where he gets to see many famous paintings. So many things to see, if only there were more time. Sensory overload from boat rides to trying the wonderful, sweet desserts in Paris and all the different things to see! In a city where a child’s imagination can run wild, Atticus is never afraid of new experiences. Come and share your imagination with Atticus while he travels and experiences a new culture together with his parents and his cat!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wayne Karbowski’s new book was developed as a way of forming a deeper connection with the author’s son, Atticus, who loves to explore new things in the world and has a wild imagination. As readers of all ages follow along on Atticus’s story, they’ll find themselves transported to the City of Light, discovering Paris through the lens of a special and inquisitive young boy.
View a synopsis of “Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris” on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase “Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Adventures of Atticus: A Journey Around Paris”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
