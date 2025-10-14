Anna Focht’s Newly Released "Psalm Trees" is a Heartfelt Collection of Original Psalms That Offers Strength, Comfort, and Hope Through Faith
“Psalm Trees” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Focht is a heartfelt collection of spiritual reflections blending the beauty of nature with the steadfast promises of God, written to uplift those facing life’s hardships.
Bonita Springs, FL, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Psalm Trees”: a deeply inspiring collection of new psalms capturing faith, resilience, and the healing presence of God. “Psalm Trees” is the creation of published author, Anna Focht, who is a devoted Christian whose love for God shapes her life. Anna is originally from Northwestern Pennsylvania and is now living in Bonita Springs, Florida. She is passionate about yoga, biking, and the outdoors, and has found a renewed purpose after a serious health diagnosis and a demanding career in finance. Inspired by quiet mornings studying the Bible, she wrote her first psalm book to provide comfort and encouragement to others facing life’s challenges.
Focht shares, “Immerse yourself in these beautifully crafted, soul-soothing new psalms that offer profound reflections on faith and healing. In Psalm Trees, nature’s wooded pathways intertwine with God’s promise of blessings, guidance, and protection. This remarkable lineup of prayers from the heart captures a deep sense of tender awareness and beauty. ‘Beauty’ is only a small fraction of the power contained in these pages. Anna’s resilience and strength shine as she reveals the story of her moving ovarian cancer journey, showing the reader that, even in the worst of circumstances, there is hope.”
“In Psalm Trees, Anna Focht draws on your deep well of faith, and her passionate love of the natural world, to create a cycle of psalms that is both lyrically charged and spiritually enthralling. These are poems that arise from the soul, but also from the heart. They send a message of hope to all readers, of any faith, and will come as a balm to those who have suffered, and survived, illness and loss. An enchanting debut!”
— Steve Almond, author of “Truth Is the Arrow, Mercy Is the Bow”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Focht’s new book is a beautifully written debut that blends poetry, faith, and testimony, offering comfort, encouragement, and renewal for readers of all walks of life.
Consumers can purchase “Psalm Trees” at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes Store, or Barnes & Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Psalm Trees,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
