Clover Market Finishes the Fall Outdoor Season on Oct. 19 in Kennett Square
Award-winning Market closes out the fall season with close to 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, and more in Kennett Square, PA.
Kennett Square, PA, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning Clover Market will close out the fall season in Kennett Square on Sunday, October 19 from 10 AM to 4 PM at the large 600 S. Broad Street parking lot. The popup event will feature 95 carefully curated vendors offering a diverse selection of handmade and vintage goods, a large lineup of food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and more. This free event will transform the large lot, located across from Kennett High School, into a lively and self-contained artisan marketplace.
The Kennett Square edition of the Market will also include a large food truck lineup featuring Babalouie BBQ, Dos Hermanos Tacos, Philly Hots, The Little Sicilian, Hangry Bear Ice Cream, Lola Patisserie, Mayday Coffee, and Braeloch Brewing & Grace Winery for the 21+ crowd.
Live music from Hake & Jarema will take place from 12-3 PM, and the Market’s younger visitors can enjoy crafts and face painting throughout the day. There were also be meet and greets with Finding Shelter Animal Rescue. Visitors are encouraged to explore the additional dining and shopping options on East State Street and along Birch Street in the charming downtown business district.
“We always love closing out the outdoor season in Kennett Square. The large space that we have available allows for a relaxed and spacious setup that customers and vendors love. We’re just a short walk from downtown and all that Chester County has to offer more broadly,” says Janet Long, Founder.
Parking is available in all of the Kennett High School parking lots directly across the street, at the Linden Street Garage in town (120 E. Linden St.) and in all legal on-street spaces throughout town. A full list of parking options and a map are on the event website.
Following this event, customers are invited to kick off the holiday season at the 3rd annual Holiday Market on November 22-23 from 10-4 pm both days indoors at the Westtown School Athletic Center. That event will feature over 120 curated handmade and vintage vendors, food and beverages, free parking and free admission. This is the largest Holiday Market that Clover has hosted to date, and will be hosted this year on the weekend before Thanksgiving to jump start the holiday gifting season.
This year marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local. The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool, which also includes 80 first-time participants over the course of the year.
For more information—including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs—visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
