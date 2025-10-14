Preston Augustus’s Newly Released "My Father’s Faith" is an Inspiring Reflection on Perseverance, Parental Influence, and the Sustaining Power of Faith
“My Father’s Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Preston Augustus is a heartfelt memoir that shares how a preacher father’s steadfast faith and love shaped his son’s life, leading him from early struggles in Nigeria to academic and professional success.
Madison, AL, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Father’s Faith”: a moving exploration of faith, family, and resilience. “My Father’s Faith” is the creation of published author, Preston Augustus, who grew up in a small village in Nigeria, and struggled early in his education despite being raised by a preacher father and teacher mother. Through faith, perseverance, and the unwavering support of his parents, he went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Nigeria and a doctorate in the United States. With over thirty years of teaching experience in both Nigeria and the US, he credits his journey to the miracle of faith and hopes his story will inspire parents to trust God while raising their children.
Augustus shares, “Christians have a relationship with God that is both personal and corporate. We need to enrich both to make our journey of faith complete. Here is an attempt to dwell on how the author’s father safeguarded his Christian values and beliefs while projecting love to everyone, regardless of what religious beliefs they professed.
Readers in Western societies will see and, hopefully, appreciate the life of a Christian in a remote country of the Third World, with a humble beginning captured and shared with those around him the truths—indeed the truth of the Christian faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Preston Augustus’s new book is a powerful reminder of the impact of godly parenting and the enduring blessings of faith passed down through generations.
Consumers can purchase “My Father’s Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Father’s Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
