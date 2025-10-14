Waltrina Denise Mukes’s Release "Faith Refined: A 45-Day Journey to Freedom and Wisdom" is a Transformative Devotional Designed to Guide Readers Toward Spiritual Growth
“Faith Refined: A 45-Day Journey to Freedom and Wisdom” from Christian Faith Publishing author Waltrina Denise Mukes is a comprehensive 45-day devotional that combines prayer, scripture, and reflection exercises to help readers strengthen their faith, embrace forgiveness, and cultivate wisdom in daily life.
New York, NY, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Faith Refined: A 45-Day Journey to Freedom and Wisdom”: a structured and inspiring devotional that empowers readers to grow spiritually, practice gratitude, and embrace God’s guidance in every aspect of life. “Faith Refined: A 45-Day Journey to Freedom and Wisdom” is the creation of published author, Waltrina Denise Mukes, who was born in Marshall, Texas, and raised mainly in Stockton, California. She is a U.S. Army veteran, graphic designer, and community outreach professional. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociological Sciences from Wiley College and has worked with nonprofits assisting veterans and their families. A passionate writer and storyteller from a young age, Waltrina draws inspiration from her mother, Frances, and her late grandmother, Leola Kennedy, and sees her writing as a divinely inspired gift nurtured through her faith in God.
Mukes shares, “Are you ready to deepen your relationship with God and embark on a transformative spiritual journey? Faith Refined offers a structured yet enriching path to help you navigate the complexities of faith through reflection, prayer, and personal growth.
This devotional is divided into thoughtfully crafted segments:
20-Day Devotional. With thought-provoking questions, you’ll enhance your understanding and strengthen your spiritual foundation.
10-Day Prayer Devotional. Each day presents a focused prayer, scripture, and reflection prompts to help you stay anchored in faith amidst life’s storms.
5-Day Prayer Devotional on Repentance. Engage with daily prayers and prompts that guide you through this essential process.
10-Day Biblical Devotional on Fasting. Learn the reasons behind fasting and its myriad benefits, accompanied by daily prayers and reflections.
As you journey through these forty-five days, you will not only grow in your faith but also carry the lessons learned into your everyday life. Each page is an invitation to reflect, seek forgiveness, and practice gratitude, empowering you to embrace the challenges and celebrate the victories along the way.
Faith Redefined reminds you that your relationship with God is a continuous path of growth and discovery. Let the love, grace, and promises of God sustain you as you walk in faith, share your experiences, and inspire others on their own journeys.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Waltrina Denise Mukes’s new book provides readers with practical guidance, spiritual encouragement, and tools for applying biblical principles to everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Faith Refined: A 45-Day Journey to Freedom and Wisdom” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith Refined: A 45-Day Journey to Freedom and Wisdom”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
