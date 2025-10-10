Dr. Roof Expands to North Augusta, SC, with New Office Opening
Trusted Roofing Leader Since 1988 Brings Award-Winning Service to the Central Savannah River Area.
Augusta, SC, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Roof (www.drroof.com ), a leading provider of roofing, siding, windows, and exterior renovation services since 1988, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office in North Augusta, South Carolina. This expansion allows Dr. Roof to better serve homeowners and businesses throughout the Central Savannah River Area, including North Augusta, Aiken, and Augusta, GA.
With nearly four decades of proven expertise and thousands of satisfied customers, Dr. Roof is known for its commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. The company’s dedicated team of roofing specialists, project managers, and quality control experts ensure that every project—from emergency storm repairs to complete roof replacements—is handled with the highest level of professionalism and care.
“Opening an office in North Augusta marks an exciting step in our mission to bring exceptional roofing and exterior services to more communities,” said Paul Stoeppelwerth CEO of Dr Roof. “We’ve seen growing demand in this region, especially with storm-related roofing needs, and we’re ready to provide local homeowners with the trusted solutions and peace of mind that Dr. Roof has delivered for over 35 years.”
The new North Augusta office will provide:
Comprehensive Roofing Solutions – From repairs to replacements, backed by industry-leading warranties.
Storm Damage Expertise – Assistance with inspections, insurance claims, and emergency response.
Exterior Renovation Services – Including siding, gutters, skylights, and more.
Local Customer Care – A team based in North Augusta to respond quickly and personally to customer needs.
Dr. Roof has built its reputation on integrity, craftsmanship, and a customer-first philosophy. As a “TrustDALE Certified” company with a track record of excellence in Atlanta and beyond, Dr. Roof is excited to bring that same standard to North Augusta and surrounding communities.
About Dr. Roof
Founded in 1988, Dr. Roof has grown into one of the Southeast’s most trusted exterior renovation companies, offering roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and skylight services. With offices in Georgia, Alabama, and now South Carolina, Dr. Roof continues to expand its reach while maintaining the values of quality, trust, and superior customer care.
Contact
Michael Friedlander
770-552-7663
www.drroof.com
