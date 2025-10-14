Precision Antibody to Showcase Fully Human Monoclonal Antibody Development at the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit in San Francisco
Precision Antibody will present its fully human monoclonal antibody development platform at the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit, highlighting rapid, royalty-free antibody solutions advancing cancer research and drug discovery.
Columbia, MD, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Precision Antibody, a recognized leader in custom monoclonal antibody development, is pleased to announce its participation in the 19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit (DDSS), taking place October 15–16, 2025, in San Francisco, California.
The DDSS is an internationally recognized gathering that brings together biopharma leaders, academic researchers, and technology innovators to discuss new strategies, technologies, and partnerships driving the future of drug discovery.
As part of the event, Dr. Ginette Serrero, CEO at Precision Antibody, will deliver a featured presentation titled: “Development of Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies to Cancer Targets and Their Application as Antibody Drug Conjugates.”
With its proprietary platform, Precision Antibody offers royalty-free fully human monoclonal antibody development in just 60 days — empowering researchers to accelerate discovery while maintaining complete ownership of their antibodies.
“Our mission has always been to deliver antibodies that work right the first time,” said Dr. Serrero. “We are excited to share our advancements in fully human monoclonal antibody development at DDSS and highlight their growing impact in drug discovery and therapeutic applications.”
In addition to its rapid antibody development platform, Precision Antibody is a proven biomarker antibody specialist with a strong track record of success in developing high-quality biomarker antibodies. As proud contributors to the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program through Leidos, the company has helped establish gold-standard monoclonal antibodies widely used in cancer biomarker research.
Precision Antibody invites attendees of the 19th DDSS to connect and learn how its antibody solutions can accelerate translational research, drug discovery, and therapeutic development programs.
About Precision Antibody
Founded in 2000, Precision Antibody is a U.S.-based biotechnology company specializing in the rapid development of custom monoclonal antibodies. Known for delivering antibodies that work “right the first time,” Precision Antibody supports pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and government researchers worldwide. With a strong track record in biomarker antibody development and contributions to the NCI’s Clinical Proteomic Technologies for Cancer (CPTC) program, the company is recognized for setting benchmarks in antibody quality and reliability.
Media Contact:
Precision Antibody
Dr. Jun Hayashi
President
Phone: 410-884-4100
Email: info@precisionantibody.com
Website: www.precisionantibody.com
Event Details:
19th Drug Discovery Strategic Summit (DDSS)
Dates: October 15–16, 2025
Location: San Francisco, California, USA
Event Website: https://ddsswc.agilefalconsg.com/
