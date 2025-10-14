Rachel Farris Featured on CPA Practice Advisor’s Leaders of the Ledger Podcast: How Gen Z is Transforming the Accounting Profession
San Francisco, CA, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Farris, CPA and founder of Tax Stack AI, was recently featured on the Leaders of the Ledger podcast by CPA Practice Advisor in an episode titled “Gen Z Is Reshaping the Profession.” The conversation explores how a new generation of accountants is redefining the future of the industry through technology, innovation, and a values-driven approach to business.
In the episode, Farris discusses how Gen Z professionals are challenging long-held perceptions of accounting by embracing digital tools like artificial intelligence, automation, and blockchain—while also prioritizing work-life balance, transparency, and purpose.
As the accounting profession faces a talent shortage and evolving expectations, Farris represents a new wave of leadership focused on bridging tradition and innovation—creating space for younger professionals to thrive in an evolving landscape.
The full episode is available on the CPA Practice Advisor website and major podcast platforms.
Rachel Farris, CPAContact
Rachel Farris
408-883-0361
rachelfarriscpa.com
