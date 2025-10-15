Author Stefanie Marcus’s New Book, "Adeline and the Very Bad Day," Follows a Young Girl Who Tries to Change Her Bad Day by Getting Up on the Other Side of the Bed

Recent release “Adeline and the Very Bad Day” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stefanie Marcus is a charming tale that centers around Adeline, a young girl whose day gets off to a terrible start and seems to be getting worse. When her mom tells her she simply got up on the wrong side of the bed, she tries to take a nap and turn her day around.