Author Stefanie Marcus’s New Book, "Adeline and the Very Bad Day," Follows a Young Girl Who Tries to Change Her Bad Day by Getting Up on the Other Side of the Bed
Recent release “Adeline and the Very Bad Day” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Stefanie Marcus is a charming tale that centers around Adeline, a young girl whose day gets off to a terrible start and seems to be getting worse. When her mom tells her she simply got up on the wrong side of the bed, she tries to take a nap and turn her day around.
Pasadena, TX, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stefanie Marcus, a loving mother of two adult children who lives in Texas with her husband and four dogs, has completed her new book, “Adeline and the Very Bad Day”: a riveting story of a young girl who tries to change her bad day by getting up on the right side of the bed after a nap.
“Adeline is having a very bad day,” writes Stefanie. “Nothing seems to be going right. Then her Mom tells her, ‘You just got up on the wrong side of the bed.’ Will her day get any better after her nap if she gets up on the other side of the bed?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Stefanie Marcus’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s passion for writing relatable stories for children, as well as her love of creating fun and spunky characters. With colorful artwork to help bring Stefanie’s story to life, “Adeline and the Very Bad Day” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to turn their days from bad to good just like Adeline.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Adeline and the Very Bad Day" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
