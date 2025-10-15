Author Howard O. Fischer’s New Book, "A Jaguar on the Roof," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Novel That Centers Around Familial Sacrifice and Personal Redemption

Recent release “A Jaguar on the Roof” from Page Publishing author Howard O. Fischer is a compelling story exploring themes of immigration, discrimination, and the trials a family endures to make a new life for themselves. Centered around the Sanchez family, “A Jaguar on the Roof” describes their realization that vigilance and valor are sometimes necessary in such a wary world.