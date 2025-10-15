Author Howard O. Fischer’s New Book, "A Jaguar on the Roof," is a Poignant and Thought-Provoking Novel That Centers Around Familial Sacrifice and Personal Redemption
Recent release “A Jaguar on the Roof” from Page Publishing author Howard O. Fischer is a compelling story exploring themes of immigration, discrimination, and the trials a family endures to make a new life for themselves. Centered around the Sanchez family, “A Jaguar on the Roof” describes their realization that vigilance and valor are sometimes necessary in such a wary world.
Rochester, NY, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Howard O. Fischer has completed his new book, “A Jaguar on the Roof”: a gripping story of a family’s struggles to start anew amidst a poor and violent neighborhood, and the powerful truths they learn along the way.
Fischer begins his tale, “Night rain fell upon the small stone house of Luis Sanchez.
“Dark droplets plummeted down with the steady strength of the many, washing along the worn slate roof in ever-changeable ripples, pouring into the corroded gutters to the discolored downspouts that stood at the four corners of the broken house. Then a teary torrent gushed from the maws of those twisted spouts, spreading over the ready reach of a surrounding land. Gathering puddles formed where rigid rock or cloistered clay would not allow easy entry.
“Ragged rain was as old as the raggedy human kind, an ever more ancient and ageless storm. Wanting waters had fallen within uncounted past years and in uncountable passing places, never seeming to stop. Most people whom it fell upon appeared always to move with upturned faces, eyes fixed on higher and better ground…”
Published by Page Publishing, Howard O. Fischer’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life, weaving an emotionally resonant story of strength and resilience in the face of uncertainty and chaos. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Jaguar on the Roof” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Jaguar on the Roof” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Fischer begins his tale, “Night rain fell upon the small stone house of Luis Sanchez.
“Dark droplets plummeted down with the steady strength of the many, washing along the worn slate roof in ever-changeable ripples, pouring into the corroded gutters to the discolored downspouts that stood at the four corners of the broken house. Then a teary torrent gushed from the maws of those twisted spouts, spreading over the ready reach of a surrounding land. Gathering puddles formed where rigid rock or cloistered clay would not allow easy entry.
“Ragged rain was as old as the raggedy human kind, an ever more ancient and ageless storm. Wanting waters had fallen within uncounted past years and in uncountable passing places, never seeming to stop. Most people whom it fell upon appeared always to move with upturned faces, eyes fixed on higher and better ground…”
Published by Page Publishing, Howard O. Fischer’s enthralling tale will captivate readers from all walks of life, weaving an emotionally resonant story of strength and resilience in the face of uncertainty and chaos. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Jaguar on the Roof” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Jaguar on the Roof” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories