Author Joseph William Gilbert Barnett’s New Book, "The Gospel of Jesus Christ Book of Poems," Brings the Four Gospels of the New Testament to Life Through Prose

Recent release “The Gospel of Jesus Christ Book of Poems” from Page Publishing author Joseph William Gilbert Barnett is a compelling read that invites readers to travel through the four Gospels of Jesus Christ, presented in poetic form. Alongside each of the Gospels, Barnett also compares the Old Testament predictions of the Messiah to how they were fulfilled through Christ.