Author Joseph William Gilbert Barnett’s New Book, "The Gospel of Jesus Christ Book of Poems," Brings the Four Gospels of the New Testament to Life Through Prose
Recent release “The Gospel of Jesus Christ Book of Poems” from Page Publishing author Joseph William Gilbert Barnett is a compelling read that invites readers to travel through the four Gospels of Jesus Christ, presented in poetic form. Alongside each of the Gospels, Barnett also compares the Old Testament predictions of the Messiah to how they were fulfilled through Christ.
Pensacola, FL, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph William Gilbert Barnett, a Navy Veteran and a vegan who enjoys talking about the Bible, has completed his new book, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ Book of Poems”: a riveting series that presents the four Gospels of the New Testament as an epic poem, taking readers through each of the four books to compare their differences and reveal how Christ is truly the promised Messiah.
“After completing my first two books, I decided to put the four Gospels into a poem format as well, comparing the Old Testament predictions of the coming Messiah and how they were all fulfilled through Jesus Christ,” writes Barnett. “This book also explores the parables of Jesus and how the four Gospels are in perfect harmony with each other. I hope the reader will be drawn closer to the Lord as Jesus is coming back soon!”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph William Gilbert Barnett’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s deep desire to teach others about Biblical truth and help them interpret it for themselves. Through sharing his writings, Barnett hopes to inspire others to delve into the Bible’s text, discovering how not only the four Gospels but also both the Old and New Testaments compliment each other perfectly.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Gospel of Jesus Christ Book of Poems" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
