Author Ken Jackson’s New Book, "God And Me," is a Thought-Provoking Read Sharing the Author’s Experiences to Help the Younger Generation Navigate the Challenges of Life
Recent release “God And Me” from Covenant Books author Ken Jackson is a poignant and compelling series that explores the author’s observations and knowledge gleaned from his lived experiences, sharing them with the next generation so that they may be equipped with the tools they need to overcome life’s challenges and return to the basics.
Hartford, IA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ken Jackson has completed his new book, “God And Me”: an engaging account that aims to ease some of the burdens that today’s younger generation face, providing proven methods, along with a dash of humor and a gentle prodding of the reader toward God.
“I am getting old... This revelation comes as a surprise to me, having known myself when I was young and foolish, and I believe that the only reason that I have been able to attain this age has to be by the grace of God,” writes Jackson. “While the concept of an old man writing a book about dealing with issues in this world may seem inconceivable to some, I assure you that I am as surprised as you are.”
The author continues, “You may more readily appreciate the reason that I am writing this book so that someone reading it may gather hints and tips that will hopefully ease their transition from calloused youth to thinking adult, dodging some of the harsher lessons that life tends to be full of. Enjoy, and remember, ‘Life is a book in volumes three: The past, the present, and the yet-to-be.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ken Jackson’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to pass along his knowledge to help younger people navigate the struggles of today’s fast-paced world, while helping them develop their own skills along the way. Blending together wisdom and a small dash of humor, “God And Me” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering time tested advice and guidance for when life seems more confusing than ever.
Readers can purchase “God And Me” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
