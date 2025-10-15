Author Patricia Mavros Brexel’s New Book, "Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl & Her Cousin Who Joins Jesus for Passover

Recent release “Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo” from Covenant Books author Patricia Mavros Brexel is a captivating story that centers around Stella and her dog, Schoomie, who visit with their friend Jesus for Passover. During their meal, they play Hide the Matzo and learn an important lesson.