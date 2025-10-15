Author Patricia Mavros Brexel’s New Book, "Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl & Her Cousin Who Joins Jesus for Passover
Recent release “Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo” from Covenant Books author Patricia Mavros Brexel is a captivating story that centers around Stella and her dog, Schoomie, who visit with their friend Jesus for Passover. During their meal, they play Hide the Matzo and learn an important lesson.
Bayville, NY, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Mavros Brexel, who holds a BFA from the New York Institute of Technology and an associate degree in graphic art from SUNY Farmingdale, has completed her new book, “Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo”: a riveting story of a young girl who, along with her dog and cousin, join her friend Jesus for Passover.
“Stella and her dog, Schoomie, along with her cousin, Hunter, set out on another adventure where they learn about Passover from their friend Jesus, and his cousin, John,” writes Brexel. “They learn a very valuable and prophetic lesson from playing the game Hide the Matzo.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Mavros Brexel’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help young children learn about Jesus, even if their families may not take them to religious services. With colorful artwork and a stirring message to bring Brexel’s story to life, “Stells and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, all while inspiring them to discover the joys of being Jesus’s friend.
Readers can purchase “Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Stella and her dog, Schoomie, along with her cousin, Hunter, set out on another adventure where they learn about Passover from their friend Jesus, and his cousin, John,” writes Brexel. “They learn a very valuable and prophetic lesson from playing the game Hide the Matzo.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patricia Mavros Brexel’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help young children learn about Jesus, even if their families may not take them to religious services. With colorful artwork and a stirring message to bring Brexel’s story to life, “Stells and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo” is sure to delight readers of all ages, all while inspiring them to discover the joys of being Jesus’s friend.
Readers can purchase “Stella and Schoomie in Hide the Matzo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories