Authors Michael & Grace Liebowitz’s New Book, "The Second Door," is a Compelling Tale That Follows Two Siblings Who Explore a Mysterious Hotel While on a Family Vacation
Recent release “The Second Door” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Michael and Grace Liebowitz is a captivating story that centers around Susie and Grady, two siblings who find themselves exploring a creepy hotel while on vacation with their parents. But they soon discover that some places are meant to be left alone as the hotel’s dark secrets come to light.
West Barnstable, MA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael and Grace Liebowitz have completed their new book, “The Second Door”: a gripping supernatural mystery novel that follows two siblings who vow to uncover the secrets of their old, creepy hotel while on vacation with their parents.
Author Michael Liebowitz is a physician who enjoys spending time with his wife, his two children, his dogs, and his cat. He believes nothing is better than a good book on a cold rainy night next to the fireplace, except for the sound of his children’s laughter and the sight of his wife’s beautiful smile.
Co-author Grace Liebowitz is a sixth-grade student at Barnstable Intermediate School who loves to read, write, and spend time with her favorite kitten. She is in the accelerated English class and is bursting with more ideas for future stories.
“Susie and Grady are a couple of average kids on a weekend getaway with their parents until they explore the creepy old hotel,” write Michael and Grace. “As the children soon discover, some doors are never meant to be opened. Some places are better left unexplored, and some nightmares are more than just bad dreams. They will need each other to survive. They will need each other to make it back alive as their strength, their love, and their faith will all be tested.
“Follow Susie and Grady on an adventure through the second door, and see what magic awaits them there.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael and Grace Liebowitz’s enthralling tale is sure to delight readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey through the unknown. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Second Door” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Second Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Michael Liebowitz is a physician who enjoys spending time with his wife, his two children, his dogs, and his cat. He believes nothing is better than a good book on a cold rainy night next to the fireplace, except for the sound of his children’s laughter and the sight of his wife’s beautiful smile.
Co-author Grace Liebowitz is a sixth-grade student at Barnstable Intermediate School who loves to read, write, and spend time with her favorite kitten. She is in the accelerated English class and is bursting with more ideas for future stories.
“Susie and Grady are a couple of average kids on a weekend getaway with their parents until they explore the creepy old hotel,” write Michael and Grace. “As the children soon discover, some doors are never meant to be opened. Some places are better left unexplored, and some nightmares are more than just bad dreams. They will need each other to survive. They will need each other to make it back alive as their strength, their love, and their faith will all be tested.
“Follow Susie and Grady on an adventure through the second door, and see what magic awaits them there.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael and Grace Liebowitz’s enthralling tale is sure to delight readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey through the unknown. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Second Door” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Second Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories