Authors Michael & Grace Liebowitz’s New Book, "The Second Door," is a Compelling Tale That Follows Two Siblings Who Explore a Mysterious Hotel While on a Family Vacation

Recent release “The Second Door” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Michael and Grace Liebowitz is a captivating story that centers around Susie and Grady, two siblings who find themselves exploring a creepy hotel while on vacation with their parents. But they soon discover that some places are meant to be left alone as the hotel’s dark secrets come to light.