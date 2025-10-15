Author Simon Petroff’s New Book, “With One Beginning Stars Into You, I Am The Start,” is a Collection of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Experiences to Uplift Readers
Recent release “With One Beginning Stars Into You, I Am The Start” from Newman Springs Publishing author Simon Petroff is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poetry, illustrations, and reflections that draw from the author’s struggles and experiences to offer a guiding light through the darkness, inspiring readers with each turn of the page.
Iron River, MI, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Simon Petroff has completed his new book, “With One Beginning Stars Into You, I Am The Start”: a powerful and engaging series of poems and ruminations inspired by the author’s past to help lift people up as they navigate the challenges of life.
“Inside the covers of this book are personal life, living ideas, and thoughts I, as a man, see things occur without any thoughts of consequences for actions,” writes Petroff. “Ways I, as a man and neighbor of you my neighbors, am meant to inspire and teach anyone’s eye who has desires to not be or see dangerous facts of life begin around them. Sort of a little poem book and a religious culture piece meant to show how I think we can all get along with each other. Believing mindset is everything we really need. When you are up, you can bring people up who are down by the power of thought and heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Simon Petroff’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression that makes this collection a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “With One Beginning Stars Into You, I Am The Start” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
