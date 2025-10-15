Author Simon Petroff’s New Book, “With One Beginning Stars Into You, I Am The Start,” is a Collection of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Experiences to Uplift Readers

Recent release “With One Beginning Stars Into You, I Am The Start” from Newman Springs Publishing author Simon Petroff is a compelling and thought-provoking assortment of poetry, illustrations, and reflections that draw from the author’s struggles and experiences to offer a guiding light through the darkness, inspiring readers with each turn of the page.