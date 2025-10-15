Author Charlene Debelo’s New Book, "The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux," a Charming Tale That Follows the Life of a Young Cajun Girl Growing Up in Louisiana

Recent release “The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charlene Debelo is a heartfelt story that centers around Jolee Sue, a young Cajun girl who loves living with her family in Southern Louisiana. From preparing for her birthday party to enjoying summer activities, readers of all ages will love following along on Jolee Sue’s many adventures.