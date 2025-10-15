Author Charlene Debelo’s New Book, "The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux," a Charming Tale That Follows the Life of a Young Cajun Girl Growing Up in Louisiana
Recent release “The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux” from Newman Springs Publishing author Charlene Debelo is a heartfelt story that centers around Jolee Sue, a young Cajun girl who loves living with her family in Southern Louisiana. From preparing for her birthday party to enjoying summer activities, readers of all ages will love following along on Jolee Sue’s many adventures.
Liberty, MS, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charlene Debelo, who was born and raised in the parishes of Louisiana, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux”: a riveting tale of a young girl growing up in Southern Louisiana that recounts all the wonderful times she shares with her friends, family, and Cajun community.
For as long as she could remember, author Charlene Debelo has always been involved somehow in the care and teaching of children, whether in church ministries, Sunday school, as a children’s pastor, or as a camp outreach director. For most of the time her children were in school, she worked as a substitute teacher. She also babysat for both family and non-family members. One of her favorite experiences was reading children’s storybooks at the bookstore where she worked for a few years, even making up stories to entertain the children she cared for.
“From the fields of tomatoes to the orchards of orange trees and the homes on the bayous of Louisiana, children had hard times coming from the bayous to attend school to better themselves,” writes Debelo. “This is how the Cajun culture lived in the great parishes.
“The Cajun people in the south of Louisiana lived mostly on food they caught from the waters in the bayous and picked fruit and vegetables from the fields they grew. They were very friendly and happy people, always partying, dancing, and singing. They loved to sing praises to Jesus, which was a very huge part of their lives. I chose my children to be the main characters and changed their names to sound a bit more Cajun.
“It truly amazed me how children, whose only transportation to their school was boats, did so every day with a glad heart and never complained.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charlene Debelo’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in living in Cajun country, as well as her desire to keep the wonderful memories of her upbringing alive in the hearts of her readers. With colorful artwork to help bring Debelo’s story to life, “The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this fantastic journey through Cajun culture over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Adventures of Jolee Sue Baydeaux" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
