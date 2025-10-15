Author Michele Coakley’s New Book, "No Means Know," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns More About the Earth When His Wrong Ideas Get Corrected by His Teacher

Recent release "No Means Know" from Newman Springs Publishing author Michele Coakley is a captivating story that centers around Julian, a young, curious boy who is eager to learn about the Earth. Whenever he encounters something he does not know, he imagines what he thinks the answer is and, despite being wrong, is able to learn new things with the help of his teacher.