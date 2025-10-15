Author Michele Coakley’s New Book, "No Means Know," is a Charming Tale of a Young Boy Who Learns More About the Earth When His Wrong Ideas Get Corrected by His Teacher
Recent release "No Means Know" from Newman Springs Publishing author Michele Coakley is a captivating story that centers around Julian, a young, curious boy who is eager to learn about the Earth. Whenever he encounters something he does not know, he imagines what he thinks the answer is and, despite being wrong, is able to learn new things with the help of his teacher.
Cary, NC, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michele Coakley, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in North Carolina and loves sports, boating, and swimming, has completed her new book, "No Means Know": a riveting tale that follows Julian, a curious and enthusiastic young explorer who discovers all sorts of new things about the planet Earth and its environment.
“Join Julian as he starts with some big questions and a few mistaken ideas—but hey, that’s how we learn, isn’t it? With each new ‘No, actually…’ Julian uncovers, he turns a little confusion into a lot of knowledge!” writes Coakley. “He discovers just how wonderful the world is when you start digging for the truth, and boy, does he love every minute of it!
“From the waves in the ocean to the vastness of outer space, Julian’s adventures will show you that science is everywhere—just waiting to be discovered. So grab your thinking caps, keep those questions coming, and remember: mistakes are just opportunities to learn something new!
“Because in Julian’s world, there’s no such thing as a silly question—it’s only silly if you don’t ask! And who knows? By the end of the book, you might just say, ‘I didn’t know that…but now I do!’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michele Coakley’s engaging tale is a thrilling ride that invites readers of all ages to not be afraid to make mistakes, revealing how each “no” can lead to learning new facts and having fun while discovering brand new things about the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "No Means Know" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
