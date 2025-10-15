Author S. Anthony Gomez’s New Book, "Lozt," is a Riveting Comic Book That Follows a Young Man Who, After Finding Himself in a Different World, Must Find His Way Back Home
Recent release “Lozt” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. Anthony Gomez is a captivating story that follows a young man named Dor-T, who finds himself magically transported to a new world where nothing is as it seems. Desperate to return home, Dor-T will have to team up with a group of quirky locals if he ever hopes to escape.
San Francisco, CA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S. Anthony Gomez has completed his new book, “Lozt”: a gripping comic book that centers around a young man’s journey to find his way back home after somehow being transported to a brand new world.
“Our adventure unfolds in a distorted and corrupted realm, where our young protagonist, Dor-T, finds himself lost in an unfamiliar landscape, desperately searching for any escape to find his way back home,” writes Gomez. “As he wanders from one chaotic location to another, engulfed in an eerie disarray, he encounters a series of perilous predicaments, aided only by a handful of quirky locals willing to lend a hand. With no clear way out, and danger lurking at every turn, what choices will our brave traveler be forced to make, if he ever hopes to find his way home. Come get LOZT with us and find out.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S. Anthony Gomez’s engaging tale is a modern retelling of the classic story of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and will captivate readers as they follow along on Dor-T’s journey to find his way back home. Expertly paced and full of eye-catching artwork, “Lozt” is sure to leave readers spellbound, offering a well known tale with a brand new twist.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Lozt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Our adventure unfolds in a distorted and corrupted realm, where our young protagonist, Dor-T, finds himself lost in an unfamiliar landscape, desperately searching for any escape to find his way back home,” writes Gomez. “As he wanders from one chaotic location to another, engulfed in an eerie disarray, he encounters a series of perilous predicaments, aided only by a handful of quirky locals willing to lend a hand. With no clear way out, and danger lurking at every turn, what choices will our brave traveler be forced to make, if he ever hopes to find his way home. Come get LOZT with us and find out.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, S. Anthony Gomez’s engaging tale is a modern retelling of the classic story of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and will captivate readers as they follow along on Dor-T’s journey to find his way back home. Expertly paced and full of eye-catching artwork, “Lozt” is sure to leave readers spellbound, offering a well known tale with a brand new twist.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Lozt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories