Author S. Anthony Gomez’s New Book, "Lozt," is a Riveting Comic Book That Follows a Young Man Who, After Finding Himself in a Different World, Must Find His Way Back Home

Recent release “Lozt” from Newman Springs Publishing author S. Anthony Gomez is a captivating story that follows a young man named Dor-T, who finds himself magically transported to a new world where nothing is as it seems. Desperate to return home, Dor-T will have to team up with a group of quirky locals if he ever hopes to escape.