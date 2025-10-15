Dr. Erin Peck & Dr. Bridgett Hunt’s New Book "Growth Out the Gate: From Data Ownership to Data Partnership" Explores Transforming Student Achievements Through Technology
St. Marys, GA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Dr. Erin Peck, a mathematics specialist, and Dr. Bridgett Hunt, an educator and assistant principal, have completed their most recent book, “Growth Out the Gate: From Data Ownership to Data Partnership”: an enlightening guide that offers a practical approach to improving student achievements and meeting growing educational needs through the use of transformative data partnerships.
Dr. Erin B. Peck has been encouraging young adults in Title 1 public schools to reach their most challenging dreams since 2002. As a mother of four, she dedicated her career to encouraging young people to be anything they wish to be through hard work and commitment, sharing with her students how to be kind and successful to improve through knowledge and reflection.
Dr. Bridgett Hunt has been active in meeting the academic needs of our students since 2006. She is a mother of two, and just as she does for her own children, she instills confidence and care in all those she teaches. Dr. Hunt is also passionate about building the capacity of other educators to secure our educational framework for the future.
“In an era where education is increasingly shaped by technology and data, the intervention program described in ‘Growth Out the Gate: From Data Ownership to Data Partnership’ offers a visionary road map for transforming student achievement through the power of data partnerships,” write Dr. Peck and Dr. Hunt. “This book advocates for a collaborative educational strategy that involves students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders rather than focusing on conventional data ownership.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Erin Peck & Dr. Bridgett Hunt’s book will focus on how technology can be used as a powerful tool in transforming student performances, offering a path towards meeting the educational needs of a classroom while addressing various individual needs of each student.
Inspired by both author’s desire to improve the state of standardized assessment results in public schooling, as well as creating real change in education, “Growth Out the Gate” is sure to resonate with educators from all walks of life, providing a path forward that benefits both educators and students alike.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Growth Out the Gate: From Data Ownership to Data Partnership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
