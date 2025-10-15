Jennifer Arriaga’s New Book, "The Little Stuffed Dragon," is a Charming Story About a Plush Dragon Toy Who Hopes to be Chosen as a Child’s Forever Friend
San Antonio, TX, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jennifer Arriaga, who has a lifelong passion for storytelling, has completed her most recent book “The Little Stuffed Dragon”: a heartfelt tale that centers around a stuffed dragon who spends his day at the store longing to be chosen by a child to bring home.
“All stuffed animals want to be someone’s forever friend,” writes Arriaga. “As his friends are chosen one by one, will the little stuffed dragon find his forever friend too, or will he be left on the toy shelf forever unchosen?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jennifer Arriaga’s book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on the stuffed dragon’s attempts to be noticed at the store by all the children looking for their forever friend. With colorful artwork and a heartwarming message of friendship and never giving up hope, Arriaga’s story will delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Little Stuffed Dragon” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories