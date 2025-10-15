C. R. Bard’s Newly Released "My Montana Moments" is a Heartfelt Celebration of Montana’s Beauty Paired with Reflections on Life Through Verse
“My Montana Moments: Montana Photography and Poetry” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. R. Bard is a collection of poems and photographs capturing both the breathtaking landscapes of Montana and meaningful moments from the author’s life.
Ovando, MT, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Montana Moments: Montana Photography and Poetry”: a vivid blend of stunning imagery and reflective poetry. “My Montana Moments: Montana Photography and Poetry” is the creation of published author, C. R. Bard, the youngest of five and daughter of pastors featured in the Johnny Cash–narrated documentary Beneath the Big Sky, who has lived in Ovando, Montana, for nearly three decades. After marrying a widower in 1997, she raised and adopted his three daughters while running family businesses, including Blackfoot Valley Log Homes and Quality Pump Service. Along with ranching horses and cattle, she now enjoys semi-retirement and has recently become a grandmother. Her book shares stories rooted in the unique experiences of life in Montana.
Bard shares, “My Montana Moments is a unique look into different life events of the author through spectacular photography and poetry. Hoping this book will bring a smile to your face as you enjoy the fun poems and the beauty of Montana, but also take the time to ponder some of life’s harder questions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. R. Bard’s new book offers readers an inspiring glimpse into the joys, challenges, and wonders of Montana living, brought to life through words and images.
Consumers can purchase “My Montana Moments: Montana Photography and Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Montana Moments: Montana Photography and Poetry”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
