Ella Rollison Salter’s Newly Released "Therapy for Going Through!" is a Powerful Guide to Healing, Personal Empowerment, and Overcoming Trauma
“Therapy for Going Through!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ella Rollison Salter is an inspirational and practical book that shares her journey of overcoming domestic violence and life’s challenges, offering readers spiritual tools, hope, and guidance to transform their lives and reclaim victory.
Tallahassee, FL, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Therapy for Going Through!”: a transformative guide to healing and personal empowerment. “Therapy for Going Through!” is the creation of published author, Ella Rollison Salter, an inspirational motivational speaker and ordained evangelist who believes everyone has a purpose, plan, and destiny. Drawing from her life experiences, she encourages others to look forward, refocus, and apply godly principles to grow spiritually and personally. She shares testimonials of overcoming challenges while pursuing the high calling of God (Philippians 3:13–14).
Ella is also the Founder of Project Care Unlimited Inc., a licensed Christian counselor, chaplain, mentor, and a statewide, national, and international crisis hotline advocate. Through her work, she empowers others to find hope, courage, and spiritual tools to reset their focus, offering guidance and support so they can experience the “Good News” in their lives.
Ella Rollison Salter shares, “Therapy for Going Through is Ella’s testimony of the healing spiritual tools she used to overcome her experience of domestic violence. Her voice hopes to reach and teach others how to “Free the personal prisoner so your prisoner can free you!” Breaking the silence of domestic violence is the key to experiencing healing from complex trauma, anxiety, depression, and other episodes of untold mysteries. It opens the door of your mind, spirit, and soul to live victoriously, advocate for justice, pursue happiness, and live free from the fear of your past.
Therapy for Going Through encourages the community of those who experience domestic violence or abuse on any level to obtain your freedom and execute your right to be healed from the status of victim and become a victorious overcomer!! Victory belongs to you in every area of your life. Overcome the dream killer by the blood of the Lamb and the word of your testimony (Revelation 12:11).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ella Rollison Salter’s new book offers a heartfelt and practical roadmap for spiritual healing, empowerment, and triumph over life’s most difficult challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Therapy for Going Through!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Therapy for Going Through!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
