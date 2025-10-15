Ella Rollison Salter’s Newly Released "Therapy for Going Through!" is a Powerful Guide to Healing, Personal Empowerment, and Overcoming Trauma

“Therapy for Going Through!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ella Rollison Salter is an inspirational and practical book that shares her journey of overcoming domestic violence and life’s challenges, offering readers spiritual tools, hope, and guidance to transform their lives and reclaim victory.