E. James DuBois’s Newly Released “The Journey of a Chosen Few” is a Compelling Narrative of Courage, Leadership, and Faith-Driven Service
“The Journey of a Chosen Few” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. James DuBois chronicles the extraordinary journey of Karl Van Ness, a dedicated soldier and leader whose courage, integrity, and faith shaped his life and inspired a ministry providing care for military families.
Kissimmee, FL, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of a Chosen Few”: an inspiring story of valor, leadership, and service. “The Journey of a Chosen Few” is the creation of published author, E. James DuBois, a graduate of Philadelphia Biblical University (now Cairn University) and the California Graduate School of Theology. He has served as a pastor, teacher, school administrator, state prison chaplain, and coordinator of chaplaincy services, retiring from the New Jersey Department of Corrections as an assistant divisional director. A decorated Vietnam War veteran, he also led the New Jersey Department of Corrections Critical Incident Stress Management Team in support of the Port Authority at Ground Zero following the September 11, 2001 attacks. Jim and his wife, Christina, have been married for fifty-six years, have five grandchildren, and currently reside in Kissimmee, Florida.
DuBois shares, “As a young West Point cadet, Karl Van Ness participated in an academy exchange program with the Coast Guard Academy. During a creative class assignment, Karl and a fellow classmate created an advanced aerial defense system. This project attracted the attention of officials in the Department of Defense, which led to Karl’s inclusion in a covert operations group. Karl’s participation in several operations were successful until the unit leadership went rogue. Karl refused to participate in an unlawful operation, which led to his expulsion and assignment to an explosive disposal unit in a war zone. Karl experienced several injuries in his courageous rescue of fellow soldiers, which led to his being awarded a Silver Star.
Karl’s years of experience in hostage rescues led to the swift rescue of his wife and a unique punishment of her abductors. Karl Van Ness’s leadership skills and concern for fellow soldiers resulted in his appointment as the CEO of the Pathfinder Ministry. This ministry resulted in the groundbreaking for a soldiers’ home, thus providing care for our senior military family.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. James DuBois’s new book offers readers a compelling look at heroism, integrity, and faith in action, demonstrating how courage and dedication can leave a lasting impact.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of a Chosen Few” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of a Chosen Few”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
