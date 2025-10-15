Curtis Lind’s Newly Released "Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure" is a Captivating Children’s Adventure Woven with Celtic Lore and Timeless Lessons
“Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Curtis Lind is an imaginative tale that combines rich mythology, whimsical characters, and the thrill of discovery to inspire young readers on a journey of courage and wonder.
Hayden, ID, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure”: a spellbinding adventure that blends myth, magic, and mystery for young readers. “Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure” is the creation of published author, Curtis Lind, a former teacher turned children’s author, who draws inspiration from his extensive travels across Asia, Russia, Europe, and Africa. Deeply influenced by the landscapes and wildlife of the Congo, his stories blend global adventures with the imagination of young readers, forming the heart of his creative work.
Lind shares, “Embark upon a mesmerizing odyssey through the ancient Celtic lands with Sophie and Pierre. In a realm steeped in mysticism and old-world magic, they encounter scarecrows with an insatiable quest for treasures, and noble badgers, guardians of age-old traditions, determined to restore the land to its destined heir. Their path is strewn with challenges: they must traverse the haunting whispering woods, evade the trickery of the elusive Vex Shadows, and decipher the secrets of a timeworn mansion. Nestled deep within its stone walls, a sacred chamber awaits, safeguarding the coveted treasure, a prize they fervently pursue. Journey with them, and delve deep into the heart of ancient Celtic lore and legend!
Samhain pronounced [sow-wen]”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Lind’s new book is an enchanting narrative sure to engage readers of all ages with its blend of folklore, imagination, and adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lind shares, “Embark upon a mesmerizing odyssey through the ancient Celtic lands with Sophie and Pierre. In a realm steeped in mysticism and old-world magic, they encounter scarecrows with an insatiable quest for treasures, and noble badgers, guardians of age-old traditions, determined to restore the land to its destined heir. Their path is strewn with challenges: they must traverse the haunting whispering woods, evade the trickery of the elusive Vex Shadows, and decipher the secrets of a timeworn mansion. Nestled deep within its stone walls, a sacred chamber awaits, safeguarding the coveted treasure, a prize they fervently pursue. Journey with them, and delve deep into the heart of ancient Celtic lore and legend!
Samhain pronounced [sow-wen]”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Curtis Lind’s new book is an enchanting narrative sure to engage readers of all ages with its blend of folklore, imagination, and adventure.
Consumers can purchase “Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beyond the Veil Quest for the Samhain Treasure”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories