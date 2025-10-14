Nosedrip.com Marketplace Launches for Global Surf Community
Nosedrip.com is an innovative platform built to connect the surf culture and its gear, apparel, destinations, experiences and much more.
Southern Shores, NC, October 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nosedrip.com, the first online trading post created just for surfers, is now live. Members can sell or swap boards, gear, art, apparel, trips, jobs, and surf adventures — free from the noise of social media and cluttered classifieds.
Shapers can showcase new boards, shops can offload inventory, and surfers can find jobs, rent surf shacks, or discover new surf escapes — all within a worldwide community of like-minded wave riders.
"Our amphibious brethren and sistren are incredible craftspeople and creators," said Limpy McGeezer, founder of Nosedrip. "Finally, there’s a free platform to reach a global audience that really doesn't like much of what's back on dry land."
Nosedrip.com also features original content, a surf industry media center, an industry nonprofit center and a variety of unique, mind-bending interactive toys and games.
Visit https://nosedrip.com to paddle in.
Shapers can showcase new boards, shops can offload inventory, and surfers can find jobs, rent surf shacks, or discover new surf escapes — all within a worldwide community of like-minded wave riders.
"Our amphibious brethren and sistren are incredible craftspeople and creators," said Limpy McGeezer, founder of Nosedrip. "Finally, there’s a free platform to reach a global audience that really doesn't like much of what's back on dry land."
Nosedrip.com also features original content, a surf industry media center, an industry nonprofit center and a variety of unique, mind-bending interactive toys and games.
Visit https://nosedrip.com to paddle in.
Contact
NosedripContact
Limpy McGeezer
970-316-3146
https://nosedrip.com
Limpy McGeezer
970-316-3146
https://nosedrip.com
Categories