Author Sarah Dickens’s Newly Released “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” is a Powerful Exploration of How the Author Navigates Her Daily Struggles with Bipolar Disorder
“A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Dickens is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s daily challenges in dealing with her bipolar disorder. Through the strength found in her faith in the Lord, Dickens reveals how her trials have helped to shape her and lead her towards a place of peace and healing.
Dunwoody, GA, October 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace”: a compelling memoir that explores the many struggles the author faces each day as she relies on her faith to carry her through. “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” is the creation of published author Sarah Dickens, who holds a BA in mass communication from Georgia College and State University, an MA in global studies from Liberty University, and another MA in pastoral counseling from Liberty University.
In “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace,” author Sarah Dickens recounts many trials and tribulations from throughout her life, which challenge her to press on and keep her focus on her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as she maintains thoughts of peace in her heart and mind. Her work, a follow-up to her previous publication “A Victory Song: Beneath the Veil” is a deeply personal account that reveals the author’s daily battle as she draws on her faith through her struggles with bipolar disorder.
“In this book, which is written from my twenty-ninth year to my thirty-first year, I go through many trials and tribulations related to me being a child of God with bipolar disorder,” writes Dickens. “It is throughout these trials and tribulations that I choose thoughts of peace as the portion of my thought life, the beauty of my thought life, and as I overcome the soul issues that are explained in this book in my relationship with Jesus Christ.
“I am not anxious about anything, and I keep a spirit of thanksgiving as I pray before the Lord and keep these thoughts of peace flowing throughout my heart and mind and from heaven above. The Lord is, was, and is always faithful to me. From the times that I served the summer 2019 at the Georgia Baptist Children’s Home to when I got hospitalized twice (as mentioned in this book), I keep thoughts of peace in my heart and mind in Christ Jesus. From the good times to the bad times and the indifferent times in between, I keep thoughts of peace in my heart and mind in Christ Jesus. To God be the glory and hallelujah!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Dickens’s new book is a poignant and thought-provoking account that will help to encourage readers from all walks of life to seek out God and the thoughts of peace His Holy Spirit grants to each of his children. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Consumers can purchase “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
