Author Sarah Dickens’s Newly Released “A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” is a Powerful Exploration of How the Author Navigates Her Daily Struggles with Bipolar Disorder

“A Victory Song: Thoughts of Peace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Dickens is a stirring and thought-provoking autobiographical account that centers around the author’s daily challenges in dealing with her bipolar disorder. Through the strength found in her faith in the Lord, Dickens reveals how her trials have helped to shape her and lead her towards a place of peace and healing.